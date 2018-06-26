British Museum takes world’s first depiction of couple having sex on tour

The British Museum is taking the world’s earliest known depiction of a couple having sex around the country – while also launching a tour of LGBTQ objects in its collection. Ain Sakhri Lovers is thought to be 11,000 years old and features two figures, both of “ambiguous” gender, “making love, face-to-face in a sitting position”. Discovered in a cave near Bethlehem, the figurine has an overall “phallic shape” and may have been used by the Natufians for rituals associated with fertility. The object will tour the country for the first time in the Desire, Love Identity: Exploring LGBTQ Histories exhibition tour, travelling to Oxford, Nottingham, Bolton and Norwich.

Burney relief/ Queen Of The Night Credit: The Trustees Of The British Museum

The museum also announced on-site tours, at its famous London venue, of LGBTQ objects. Highlights of the tours, to take place next year, could include a 4,000-year-old Babylonian deity, the Queen Of The Night. She is thought to be a manifestation of the fierce goddess Ishtar, who was “credited with gender bending powers”, and has been known to sometimes sport a beard.

The Townley Discobolus Credit: The Trustees Of The British Museum

During public ceremonies performed by followers of the cult of Ishtar, temple guards would walk through the streets dressed as men on half of their bodies and as women on the other half. And a surviving poem describes how Ishtar could “turn men into women, women into men”. Other objects could include The Warren Cup, from the 1st Century, depicting men having sex while being watched by a servant. The cup was impounded by US customs as pornography in 1953. The British Museum turned down an offer to purchase the object in the 1950s but bought it in 1999 for a then record £1.8 million. Highlights could also feature hot chocolate cups once belonging to an 18th Century aristocratic female couple, who shared the same bed and were known as “the two most celebrated virgins in Europe”.

Pair of chocolate-cups, covers and saucers, 1779-1781 Credit: The Trustees of the British Museum

Other objects could include a marble bust of Antinous, whose love affair with Roman emperor Hadrian is one of the most famous in antiquity. According to documents from the time, Hadrian “wept like a woman” at his lover’s death. British Museum director Hartwig Fischer said the museum wanted volunteers to lead the tours and decide on their content and how they are delivered. “The British Museum has always been open to everyone, presenting all cultures to visitors from around the world,” he said. “It is hugely important that institutions like ours meaningfully present LGBTQ art and history, so I am delighted that we are offering these new tours that explore the LGBTQ experiences found throughout our collection, both ancient and modern.”

Marble portrait head from a statue of Antinous Credit: AD130), favourite of the Emperor Hadrian, (The Trustees Of The British Museum