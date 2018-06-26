The major companies raising concerns over Brexit Britain

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) is calling for an end to Brexit uncertainties that have sparked a significant drop in sector investment.

Here are some of the major firms raising their voices over the EU divorce:

Airbus – The plane manufacturer warned it could pull out of the UK with the loss of thousands of jobs if Britain leaves the single market and customs union in March 2019 without any transition agreement in place.

BMW – A senior director said post-Brexit delays in importing components would put operations under serious threat, potentially forcing UK closures.

Unilever – The company is moving corporate headquarters to Rotterdam in a major blow to the UK, although it has claimed the decision is not Brexit-related.