Two killed in crash between double-decker bus and lorry

The force tweeted: “We are sorry to report that two men, travelling in the bus involved in the A47 collision, have sadly died.

Eighteen other people were injured, seven seriously, in the crash on the A47 near Guyhirn, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Two men travelling in a double-decker bus have died after it collided with a lorry in Cambridgeshire.

“Our thoughts are with their families at this time.”

Around a three-mile stretch of the A47 remains closed following the collision on Tuesday morning.

Footage from the scene shows the bus, which had been travelling eastbound on the road, lodged into the side of the lorry, which appears to have been heading westbound.

The crash, involving a Bretts Transport lorry, happened near the firm’s distribution centre at Thorney Road in Guyhirn.

A spokesman for Bretts said: “We acknowledge there has been an incident on the A47 this morning involving one of our vehicles just outside our premises.

“At this stage we are giving the emergency services our full support and co-operation.”

According to its website, the firm specialises in deliveries to the retail, food service and food manufacturing sectors, delivering more than 4,000 tons of canned food and other grocery products along with 5,000 pallets of food grade packaging each week.

The injured have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent seven ambulance crews, three ambulance officers, two rapid response vehicles, and a hazardous area response team to the scene.