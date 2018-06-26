Uber granted short-term operating licence in London

Uber won a partial victory when a judge granted it a short-term operating licence in London after the permit was not renewed over safety concerns, but the taxi-hailing app came under criticism.

The firm conceded it had made “serious mistakes” and that Transport for London (TfL) was correct in its September decision, but told an appeal hearing that it had made “wholesale” reforms.

On Tuesday, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot granted a 15-month “probationary licence”, having found the Silicon Valley giant was now “fit and proper” to hold the licence in the capital.

But, during her judgment at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, she criticised the firm’s past “gung-ho” behaviour as “grow the business come what may”.

The judge also said Uber “tried to whip up public outcry” after TfL’s decision by launching a “public attack” rather than immediately accepting blame, adding that its failure to inform police of “very concerning” criminal complaints “lacked common sense”.

Judge Arbuthnot added that the firm painted a “false picture” of its processes after being asked for clarification over statements in court battles over whether it was the driver who accepted bookings.

Uber was asking for a five-year licence when TFL rejected the application but the judge issued the shorter one with stringent conditions after concluding the firm had made “rapid and very recent” changes.