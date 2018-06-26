UK sending more help to tackle Mediterranean migrant crisis, May tells Greek PM

Britain is sending an extra naval patrol boat to the Mediterranean to help with the migrant crisis, Theresa May announced in talks with her Greek counterpart.

The Border Force cutter is the latest naval asset deployed to the Aegean as Greece faces continued pressure from illegal migration.

European leaders will discuss the crisis, which has seen rescue boats turned away from Italian ports in recent weeks.

Mrs May told Greek PM Alexis Tsipras the UK was sending more help as they met for talks in No 10.