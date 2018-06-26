Unbroken sunshine and top temperatures of 30C

Tuesday will see another mostly fine day across the UK with almost unbroken sunshine right the way across the country.

The exception will be northern Scotland where thicker cloud will come and go at times, and eastern England which could see some mist and low cloud close to the coast at times, particularly during the morning.

Away from this the sunshine will be strong with very high UV levels.

With light winds it will become hot with a top temperature of 30 Celsius (86 F), although the focus for the highest temperatures will be further west than on Monday, with places such as northwest England, Wales and southwest England likely to see some of the highest values.

Around coastal areas it will often be cooler and more comfortable with gentle sea breezes developing through the day.