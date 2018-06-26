Widow of murdered Belfast solicitor takes inquiry bid to the UK’s highest court

The widow of a murdered Belfast solicitor takes her bid for a public inquiry into his death to the UK’s highest court. Geraldine Finucane’s 39-year-old husband Pat was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989 in an attack found to have involved collusion with the state. Mr Finucane, who represented a number of high-profile republicans, was murdered in front of his wife and children at their north Belfast home.

Pat Finucane was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989 Credit: Handout/PA

Former prime minister David Cameron decided not to hold a public inquiry into the killing – one of the most notorious of The Troubles – but ordered an investigation by a senior lawyer. The review by Sir Desmond de Silva QC, a former UN war crimes prosecutor, concluded there was “no overarching state conspiracy” in the lawyer’s death but found “shocking” levels of state collusion involving the army, police and MI5. Mrs Finucane has described Sir Desmond’s 2012 report as a “whitewash” and has waged a lengthy legal battle for a public inquiry. In February last year, she lost the latest round of the fight at the Court of Appeal in Belfast. Three judges dismissed her challenge against a ruling in 2015 that the 2011 decision by Mr Cameron to reject a public inquiry was lawful. A panel of five Supreme Court justices, headed by the court’s president Lady Hale, will consider the case on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.