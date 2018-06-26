'Will my petrol tank explode?' And nine other hot weather Google searches

Whatever the air temperature, a dip in the sea will quickly cool you down. Credit: PA

Britain is currently in the grip of an unnatural phenomenon: hot, sunny, summer weather. And no one knows what to do. With temperatures daily hitting 30C (86F) and forecast to peak at 33C (91.4F) later this week, and with experts predicting the warm weather to continue well into July, the nation has done what we always do when we don't know the answer to something: Googled it. These are some of the most searched "hot weather" queries of the last few days and what Google suggested we do about it.

How to keep a baby cool in hot weather at night?

Bottle fed babies can be given cooled, boiled water to keep them hydrated. Credit: PA

Babies and children are more susceptible than adults to the effects of the heat. If you're worried about keeping your baby cool in the hot weather, the NHS has lots of advice on what to do and suggests keeping them out of sunlight where possible, putting a parasol on their buggy, and dressing them in hats and loose clothing. If they are in the sun, put suncream on them, one that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Ensure your baby remains hydrated, if they are breastfeeding they won't need water as well, but may want to feed more. If your baby bottle fed they can be given cooled, boiled water as well. Giving your baby a cool bath before bed, keeping their room cool by keeping curtains and blinds closed and getting a fan, and reducing their nightwear to just a nappy will help them stay cool at night and sleep.

Should you walk dogs in hot weather?

Taking dogs to safe swimming places will help them cool down. Credit: PA

After their babies, people were most concerned about keeping their dogs cool in hot weather, and if it's ok to walk them. Dogs are very susceptible to heatstroke as they can't sweat, instead they loose heat by panting and through their paw pads and nose. In order to keep your dog healthy during the hot weather, animal welfare charity the Blue Cross advises keeping a large bowl of water handy for them at all times, providing them with shade, and never leaving them in a hot car. They also advise walking your dog in the early morning or in the evening, when it is less hot and taking water for your pet to drink during the walk. Many dogs enjoy swimming, and so long as you take them somewhere safe, this can be an excellent way for them to cool down. Many people also searched for how to keep their cats/rabbits/horses cool in the hot weather. The advice is similar to that given for dogs, provide them with shade, plenty of water to drink, and if you do exercise them, don't do it during the hottest part of the day.

Can petrol tanks explode in hot weather?

There's a Grand Prix held in Bahrain. Need we say more? Credit: PA

One of the slightly more curveball searches, and no, they won't. Petrol tanks manage just fine in the Middle East, Sub Saharan Africa and Australia where temperatures regularly soar over 40C, making 30C look quite temperate. According to Devon Live, the reason for this seemingly bizarre search are email chains and messages on Facebook and WhatsApp warning that this could happen, and saying that there have been five cases in the last week. Although at first thought it does seem plausible - things expand when they're hot and petrol is explosive, so it could expand and burst the fuel tank in your vehicle - such messages have been appearing for a number of years. And remember the rest of the world where 30C is normal summer weather, you don't worry about your hire car spontaneously combusting while you're on holiday in Spain do you?

How hot does it have to be to be able to leave work?

Sadly there's no law to send you home. Credit: PA

Sadly there's no law for minimum or maximum working temperatures, so we can't all leave work every time the mercury rises. Government guidelines simply state that "during working hours the temperature in all indoor workplaces must be reasonable", and suggests a minimum temperature of 16C (61F), but there is no suggestion of a maximum temperature. Meanwhile health and safety law states that temperatures must be kept at a "comfortable level", and clean and fresh air must be provided. So even if it is 30C outside, you're not going home until hometime.

How to keep cool in hot weather?

Staying hydrated will help to keep you cool. Credit: PA

After our babies and our pets, we're most concerned about keeping ourselves cool in hot weather. The advice from the NHS is similar that issued to keeping babies and pets cool: drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day (11am-3pm), keep rooms cool by keeping curtains or blinds closed, bathe in cool water, and wear light, loose clothing, hats and sunglasses when going out.

How to sleep during the hot weather?

Thin cotton sheets, rather than a duvet, will help you to stay cool at night. Credit: PA

While you've taken pains all day to keep yourself cool, it can be harder at night when you can't always escape to somewhere cooler. Keep the blinds or curtains of your bedroom closed during the day, and an hour before bed open the windows to allow fresh air to circulate. Investing in an electric fan may also help to stay cool at night, and cotton bed sheets - rather than nylon or polyester - as it absorbs your sweat better. If all else fails and you still can't sleep, don't worry, experts advise that you can have two nights' poor sleep in a row without any significant impact, and that by the third night, you'll be so tired you'll sleep anyway. If this still isn't working, are pyjamas necessary? Although heed the above advice and keep curtains and blinds closed if you opt for this route.

Do hot drinks keep you cool in hot weather?

After warming you up, hot drinks can help to cool you down. Credit: PA

In short: yes, although this does at first seem counter-intuitive. Scientists have found that if you drink a hot drink, it does result in a lower amount of heat stored inside your body, provided the additional sweat that’s produced when you drink the hot drink can evaporate. Basically when you ingest a hot drink, because the drink is hotter than your body temperature you're adding to the heat in your body, meaning that sweat more, and sweat evaporating from the skin is how the body keeps itself cool. It's important to stay hydrated in the hot weather, with at least six glasses of fluids consumed each day/. In short, only follow this example if you're happy to sweat more.

What to eat in hot weather?

Even though it might make you warmer, ice cream still tastes good. Credit: PA

While ice creams might seem like the perfect (and tasty) way to keep cool, this isn't necessarily the case. Consuming food leads to an increase in body temperature as your body digests it, so in the end you might end up feeling hotter than when you started. If you're willing to endure short-term pain for long-term gain, then eating thermogenic foods like spices and chilli could be one way to keep cool. Hot foods increase our body temperatures and kick-start our metabolism, making us sweat more, thus keeping us cool.

How to treat heat rash?

Heat rash can be caused by sweating. Credit: PA

While heat rash, also known as prickly heat, is uncomfortable it is usually harmless and tends to clear up on its own after a few days. Heat rash is usually caused by excessive sweating. Sweat glands get blocked and the trapped sweat leads to a rash developing a few days later. Babies often get it because they can't control their temperature as well as adults and children can. According to the NHS, they best way to treat prickly heat is by applying something cold, such as a damp cloth or ice pack (wrapped in a tea towel) for no more than 20 minutes, to the affected area. You should not scratch the rash - simply pat it or tap it instead - and don't use perfumed shower gels or creams. If the rash doesn't improve after a few days, or your baby has it and you're worried about them, then contact your GP.

