Action hero Terry Crews gives evidence to US Senate committee on sexual assault

Actor Terry Crews has claimed a film producer said he could only return to the Expendables movie franchise if he dropped his sexual assault lawsuit against a Hollywood agent. The film star made the allegation at a US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Sexual Assault Survivor Bill of Rights, which establishes rights for survivors of sexual assault. He cited it as an example of how “abusers protect abusers”.

Crews, who last year accused William Morris Endeavor talent agent Adam Venit of groping him at a party, was asked if there had been any retaliation for making the sexual assault allegation. He said producer Avi Lerner asked that the actor drop his case in order to appear in the fourth instalment of The Expendables action film franchise and warned of “troubles” if he did not. Crews has been in each of the previous films.

