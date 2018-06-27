- ITV Report
Anger over botched St George artwork restoration in Spain
Spanish art conservationists are outraged over what they say is yet another botched restoration of a historic work.
The latest effort to earn the disapproval of the Spanish Association of Conservator-Restorers is the restoration of a church’s 16th-century wooden sculpture of St George on horseback.
The figure at the San Miguel de Estella church in the northern Navarra province was recently repainted in vibrant colours by a local craftsman instead of being by a professional conservationist.
The national restorers’ association’s president, Fernando Carrera, said the sculpture “has been turned into a toy”.
The association’s website lists other “well-intentioned mistakes”, includinga fresco restoration in 2012 that went viral after it transformed a century-old depiction of Christ into an image resembling a monkey.