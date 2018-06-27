Anger over botched St George artwork restoration in Spain

Spanish art conservationists are outraged over what they say is yet another botched restoration of a historic work.

The latest effort to earn the disapproval of the Spanish Association of Conservator-Restorers is the restoration of a church’s 16th-century wooden sculpture of St George on horseback.

The figure at the San Miguel de Estella church in the northern Navarra province was recently repainted in vibrant colours by a local craftsman instead of being by a professional conservationist.