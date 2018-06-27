Another dry, sunny and hot day

Rest of Today: Another hot and sunny afternoon, with high UV and pollen levels.

Tonight: Dry and clear for most, but some mist and low cloud will spread across eastern areas and into the Western Isles.

Thursday: Mist and fog will generally burn back to the coast to leave another day of nearly wall to wall sunshine, although cloudier in the far north. Another hot day.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Mostly dry, sunny and very warm, but turning somewhat fresher and cloudier in the north and east. Humid in the south through the weekend with a risk of thundery showers.