Bus driver and passenger killed in crash with lorry are named

A bus driver and one of his passengers who died when a double-decker collided with a lorry have been named.

Driver Michael Elcombe, 45, of Swaffham, Norfolk and Brian Chapman, 76, of Kettering, Northamptonshire suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the A47 near Guyhirn, Cambridgeshire on Tuesday.

Cambridgeshire Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing and no arrests have been made.