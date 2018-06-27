Conservative leader in Welsh Assembly Andrew RT Davies quits after Brexit row

The Conservatives’ leader in the Welsh Assembly has quit the post after seven years following a spat over the future for jobs in Wales after Brexit. Andrew RT Davies said in a statement that he had tendered his resignation “with deep regret” following a meeting of all Tory Assembly Members on Wednesday morning. Prime Minister Theresa May sent her best wishes, saying she knew Mr Davies would “continue to speak up for the best interests of Wales as we leave the European Union and forge a new role for the whole United Kingdom on the world stage”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Davies was last week accused by a Government minister of making “inflammatory” comments about the warning of aircraft manufacturer Airbus that it could quit the UK over Brexit, which he dismissed as “hyperbole”. Airbus, which employs 6,400 people in Wales, has said it may have to reconsider the future of operations in the UK if Britain leaves the single market and customs union. In response, Mr Davies said the company was “doing a disservice” to the workers which had made it successful, adding: “You’d think that Airbus was the first company to entertain slashing costs and by extension standards – and it doesn’t usually end well. “We are getting to the business end of the negotiations, and there is a lot of hyperbole flying around.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

UK defence minister Guto Bebb, who represents the Welsh seat of Aberconwy, called on him to retract his “inflammatory” comments, saying: “Shooting the messenger is an unworthy position for a politician to take not least when that politician aspires to lead a government in Wales.” Speaking after Wednesday’s meeting, Mr Davies said: “It has been a huge privilege to serve in this position since 2011, after securing the mandate of the party in a ballot of the membership. “It is my firm belief that any leader of the Assembly group should secure the same mandate in a full ballot of the grassroots, and I hope that my successor will emerge in that manner. “I look forward to supporting whoever emerges from the contest to replace me, and I will continue to place all of my efforts into advancing the Welsh Conservative cause both here in Wales and Westminster.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.