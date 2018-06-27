Defending champions Germany exit World Cup at group stage after 2-0 defeat against South Korea

Germany have crashed out of the group stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1938. They become the third World Cup winners in a row to exit at the group stage after their 2-0 loss against South Korea. The shock result means that Sweden and Mexico have qualified from Group F.

Kim Young-Gwon celebrates South Korea's first goal. Credit: AP

It was a must-win game for the Germans in order to progress and it went to the wire as they pushed for a decisive goal. However, the world champions were stunned after a late VAR review saw them go a goal behind in the 92nd minute. As they pushed forward for an equaliser, German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was caught in possession deep into the opposition's half and South Korea countered sensationally and scored a second.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min scored the second goal. Credit: AP

The result left fans in Berlin devastated

Two disappointed fans unable to watch their team anymore. Credit: PA

Germany's shock defeat will leave manager Joachim Löw facing many questions. Credit: PA