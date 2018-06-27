- ITV Report
Defending champions Germany exit World Cup at group stage after 2-0 defeat against South Korea
Germany have crashed out of the group stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1938.
They become the third World Cup winners in a row to exit at the group stage after their 2-0 loss against South Korea.
The shock result means that Sweden and Mexico have qualified from Group F.
It was a must-win game for the Germans in order to progress and it went to the wire as they pushed for a decisive goal.
However, the world champions were stunned after a late VAR review saw them go a goal behind in the 92nd minute.
As they pushed forward for an equaliser, German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was caught in possession deep into the opposition's half and South Korea countered sensationally and scored a second.
- The result left fans in Berlin devastated
Despite going into the tournament as strong favourites after winning the 2017 Confederations Cup, Germany failed to impress in Russia.
Questions will be asked of manager Joachim Löw - he has previously managed Germany to at least the semi finals of major tournaments since 2008.
At a press conference on Wednesday, England manager Gareth Southgate was asked how shocking the German exit is.
"Of course I am surprised... I was here last summer for the Confederations Cup and they brought a young team, they also won the under-21 finals, but in this tournament I think they have been ahead for about a minute and a half in their matches.
"It has been unusual to see them struggle as much as they have but the level of all of the teams is strong and they have played teams who have been tactically very good against them and exposed counter-attack situations in particular.
"I didn't look at that group and think automatically that they would go through. I watched some of the game and they were just unable to break South Korea down."