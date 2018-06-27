England fans celebrate after Germany crash out of World Cup

England fans in a bar in Kaliningrad revelled in Germany’s misery as the holders crashed out of the World Cup.

A group of Three Lions supporters took over a pub in the centre of the Russian city, which was a German city called Koenigsberg until it was captured by the Soviets in 1945.

They cheered loudly as South Korea scored two goals to knock Germany out of the tournament.

Geoff York, from Kings Cross in London, was among them and was delighted a potential stumbling block for England had been removed.

The 64-year-old, who has followed England to every group game so far, said: “I don’t know what it is about Germany – England have got that mental block against Germany, apart from 1966 obviously.

“But since then we’ve had so much back luck against them. The other night they only just blinking got through.