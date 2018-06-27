Five Waitrose stores to close as John Lewis Partnership warns over profits

The John Lewis Partnership has warned over profits and said it will close five Waitrose stores as tough trading on the high street takes its toll on the firm.

The group, which is hosting a strategy day, said it does not expect to make a half-year profit, while profits for the full year will come in “substantially” lower than last year.

It bemoaned “market uncertainty” and cited significant extra costs at the partnership as a result of “greater IT investment”, which will be a driver of the profit decline.

Waitrose will shut four convenience shops and one small supermarket, affecting around 200 staff.