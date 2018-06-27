Gosport GP Dr Jane Barton was ‘doing her best for patients’

A doctor implicated in a scandal at Gosport Memorial Hospital has said she was “doing her best” for patients.

Jane Barton said she was a “hard-working doctor” working in a “inadequately resourced” part of the NHS.

A damning report into the scandal published last week concluded that hundreds of patients had their lives shortened after being prescribed powerful painkillers.

Dr Barton appeared outside her Gosport home, where a statement was read out.

