- ITV Report
Gosport GP Dr Jane Barton was ‘doing her best for patients’
A doctor implicated in a scandal at Gosport Memorial Hospital has said she was “doing her best” for patients.
Jane Barton said she was a “hard-working doctor” working in a “inadequately resourced” part of the NHS.
A damning report into the scandal published last week concluded that hundreds of patients had their lives shortened after being prescribed powerful painkillers.
Dr Barton appeared outside her Gosport home, where a statement was read out.
The statement said: “She was a hard-working doctor doing her best for her patients in a very inadequately resourced part of the health service.”