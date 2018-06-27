Japan space explorer arrives at asteroid – 170 million miles from Earth

A Japanese space explorer has arrived at an asteroid after a three-and-a-half-year journey and now begins its real work of trying to blow a crater to collect samples to eventually bring back to Earth. The unmanned Hayabusa2 spacecraft reached its base of operations about 12 miles from the asteroid and some 170 million miles from Earth, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said. Over the next year and a half, the spacecraft will attempt three brief touch-and-go landings to collect samples. If the retrieval and the return journey are successful, the asteroid material could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. The robotic explorer will spend about two months looking for suitable landing places on the uneven surface. Due to the high surface temperature, it will stay for only a few seconds each time it lands.

The asteroid, named Ryugu after an undersea palace in a Japanese folktale, is about 900m (3,000ft) in diameter. In photos released by JAXA, the Japanese space agency, it appears more cube-shaped than round. A number of large craters can be seen, which Project Manager Yuichi Tsuda said in an online post makes the selection of landing points “both interesting and difficult.” The first touchdown is planned for September or October. Before the final touchdown scheduled for April-May, Hayabusa2 will send out a squat cylinder that will detonate above the asteroid, shooting a 2kg copper projectile into it at high speed to make a crater.

The Japanese space explorer will try to blow a crater in the asteroid and bring back samples Credit: JAXA and partner institutions/AP