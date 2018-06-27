Medical cannabis prescriptions may be available within two weeks

Prescriptions for medicinal cannabis in exceptional cases could be available within a fortnight.

An expert panel announced by the Government amid outcry over the case of severely epileptic boy Billy Caldwell began accepting applications for licences for the drug from senior clinicians on Wednesday.

The Home Office announced the panel will make “swift” recommendations to ministers, who will then sign off on applications within two to four weeks.

If given approval, doctors can then start writing prescriptions for their patient, while ministers decide whether to remove cannabis’s banned status as a medicine.

Doctors will have to show there is an “exceptional clinical need” and no other medicine would be suitable for their patient in order to convince the panel.