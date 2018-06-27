Medics criticise patients over ‘how hot is my doc’ posts on social media

Patients have been criticised for taking photos of good-looking doctors during medical appointments and posting the images online.

Social media posts commenting “how hot is my doc” are being shared without the consent of healthcare professionals and undermine their privacy, the British Medical Association (BMA) annual meeting heard.

Delegates voted in favour of a motion condemning patients for sharing recordings of private appointments online and called on the BMA “to lobby for sanctions against patients who breach their doctors’ privacy”.

Dr Zoe Greaves, who proposed the motion, said: “There have been recent reports of patients posting videos or photographs of their doctors online and on social media without their doctors’ consent.”

While these most commonly include baby scan images and those showing a child’s first GP appointment some “are far more insidious”, she told delegates at the meeting in Brighton.

“These can range from terrible appointments, to people posting to share ‘how hot is their doc’,” she said.