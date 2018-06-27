Mother suing holiday firm over ‘abduction’

A mother is suing holiday company Thomas Cook after claiming her daughter was abducted from a hotel kids club in Turkey.

Janet Alexander took her two daughters Rose and Lois on their first trip abroad to Antalya in April.

The single mother said she left Rose, aged five, at a supervised play area in the Royal Wings Hotel while she took Lois, nine, to a scuba diving lesson.

But when Ms Alexander returned around an hour later she said Rose was missing and a “frantic” search ended when another guest spotted the blonde girl walking with a woman near the main road.

Rose told her mother she thought the woman was a staff member as she was already inside the play area.

The primary one pupil said was then invited to “go for a walk” and thought it was okay as she did it at school.

Ms Alexander said hotel staff failed to answer her questions about the incident so she went to police in Antalya, but officers said they could not look into the matter as Rose had not been physically harmed and was safely returned.

The incident was then reported to a Thomas Cook rep at the hotel but Ms Alexander said she has had little response from the company.

The 46-year-old from Inverness said: “This has been the most traumatic experience of my life.

“I thought my daughter was either dead or faced being trafficked and abused.”