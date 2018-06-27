Nine new junior ministers complete Scottish Government reshuffle

Nicola Sturgeon has appointed nine new ministers to complete her government reshuffle a day after announcing major changes to her cabinet.

Seven of the new appointments were elected to Holyrood for the first time in 2016 as the First Minister said she wanted “fresh talent” in government.

These include Kate Forbes, given the new post of minister for public finance and digital economy; Claire Haughey, who takes the Mental Health brief from Maureen Watt; and Gillian Martin, given responsibility for further education, higher education and science following her predecessor’s promotion to a secretarial postion.

Other 2016 starts in the new team are Ash Denham, who takes on community safety, Ben MacPherson who takes the expanded brief of europe, migration and international development from Alasdair Allan, Mairi Gougeon in the new role covering rural affairs and the natural environment and Ivan McKee who takes responsibility for trade and investment.

Christina McKelvie was appointed to a new role covrering older people and equalities, while Graeme Dey takes on parliamentary business and veterans.