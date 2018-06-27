Palestinian leader Abbas tells William of hopes for independent state

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has told the Duke of Cambridge he hopes his homeland will be a fully independent state the next time he returns to the Middle East.

William made history with his visit to the offices of the Palestinian Authority president, becoming the first member of the monarchy to make an official trip to the Occupied Palestinian Territories on behalf of the Government.

The two men sat down for talks a day after William was tasked by Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin with taking a “message of peace” in a bid to rekindle relationships with the Arab leader.

In his comments to the duke, the Palestinian leader reaffirmed his “full commitment to achieving a full and lasting peace based on a two-state solution where the state of Palestine lives side by side with the state of Israel, with both supervising peace and security”.

Mr Abbas went on to say: “Your royal highness Prince William, it is my honour to receive you in Palestine for your first visit.