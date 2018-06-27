Piper Alpha victims remembered 30 years on

The names of 167 men who lost their lives in the Piper Alpha disaster 30 years ago will be read aloud at a memorial service next week.

July 6 marks three decades since explosions ripped apart the oil installation off Aberdeen in the world’s worst offshore industry catastrophe.

Families and friends of those who died will join industry representatives for an Act of Remembrance at 7pm next Friday in the Piper Alpha Memorial Garden at Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.

The timing of the event – chosen to best suit the families and to be closer to the actual time of the disaster – coincides with offshore workers changing shift.

The service is being organised by the Reverend Gordon Craig, chaplain to the UK offshore oil and gas industry.

He said: “We may be three decades on from the world’s worst offshore disaster but for families, friends, colleagues and survivors, the memories and feelings of loss are no less.

“Our service will enable those to come together with representatives from the city and industry and remember the loved ones who tragically never made it home.”