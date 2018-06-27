Planned auction of Boris Becker trophies put on hold ahead of High Court case

A planned auction of Boris Becker’s trophies and memorabilia has been put on hold ahead of a High Court action over his bankruptcy. The former world tennis number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017, but has recently asserted his right to diplomatic immunity following his appointment as an attache for the Central African Republic. His lawyers said the proposed sale was worth an estimated £200,000 and includes his “most important sporting trophies” and “highly personal memorabilia”.

They said it also includes a certificate commemorating his men’s doubles gold medal win, with Michael Stich, in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and a lot containing a sweater, wrist bands and socks. The sale was due to go ahead on Thursday but his trustees in bankruptcy agreed to postpone it on Wednesday after Mr Becker’s legal team applied for an injunction. In a statement, Mr Becker, 50, said: “I am delighted that this auction has been called off and that the tide is now starting at last to turn in my favour. “Many of my friends in the sporting world were horrified to learn that these suits were auctioning off my socks. “Perhaps they would like to sell my underwear as well. Their whole conduct has been really odd. “They seem to be driven by some kind of mission and their decision to auction off all my personal stuff in public and online was very humiliating to me.” During a hearing in London on Wednesday Judge Catherine Addy QC approved an order agreed between the parties to postpone the auction.

