Punch Taverns chain confirm shortfalls in beer due to CO2 shortage

Two of Britain's biggest pub chains today told ITV News about the scope of disruption from the CO2 shortage.

The Punch Taverns chain, with over 1000 outlets, says it has had shortfalls of John Smiths and Amstel for almost a week now. Over the last few days it has also had shortages of Birra Moretti.

It says there are "plenty of alternatives on sale" at its pubs and it is hoping for fresh supplies within days.

Meanwhile Wetherspoon, with just under 1000 outlets, says some of its pubs "will be out of John Smiths and Strongbow cider, both on draft".

Wetherspoon says it is "still offering a wide range of drinks with just a few exceptions".