Staff at under-fire Belfast care home spat at and taunted

Staff at an under-fire care home on the outskirts of Belfast have been spat at, jeered and a car attacked.

The PSNI were called to Dunmurry Manor at around noon on Wednesday after staff felt intimidated by the arrival of a number of people in cars.

Earlier this month an investigation into the care home by Northern Ireland’s Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch found a “horrific catalogue of inhuman and degrading treatment”.

On Wednesday morning, the Department of Health’s permanent secretary Richard Pengelly said there had been “repeated unacceptable failings in care”.

“That is a matter of extreme regret for everyone in the health and social care system,” said Mr Pengelly.

The department announced an independent review of the response from the health and social care system in Northern Ireland following the failings that had been found at Dunmurry Manor.

Sanctioning offending care homes is one of a number of actions being considered by the department.