Story of Scots in wartime London needs to be told – Princess Royal

The Princess Royal has launched a new book about the contribution of Scots in London during the First World War.

The book, Scots in Great War London – A Community at Home and on the Front Line 1914-1919, was commissioned to mark the centenary of the end of the conflict.

Speaking at a reception at the Caledonian Club in central London, Anne said she recognised it was a labour of love for the 10 organisations that contributed to the work.

A chapter is dedicated to the story of St Columba’s Church of Scotland in Knightsbridge, which provided hospitality to 50,000 Scottish troops either on their way home from or going to the Western Front.

Volunteers would wait at nearby Victoria Station and direct the soldiers coming off trains towards the church on Pont Street.

They were fed, given time to rest and sometimes put up for the night.