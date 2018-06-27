Supreme Court victory for heterosexual couple in civil partnership fight

A heterosexual couple fighting for the right to have a civil partnership have won a ruling at the UK’s highest court that they are being discriminated against.

They are currently prevented from having a legal union through the route of civil partnership because the Civil Partnership Act 2004 says only same-sex couples are eligible.

Five Supreme Court justices unanimously allowed an appeal by Rebecca Steinfeld, 37, and Charles Keidan, 41.

The academics, who live in Hammersmith, west London, suffered defeat at the Court of Appeal in February last year, but were given the go-ahead in August for a Supreme Court hearing.

The panel of Supreme Court justices, including the court’s president, Lady Hale, heard the couple’s case in May and announced their decision on Wednesday.

The judges granted a declaration that the 2004 Act was “incompatible” with human rights laws on discrimination and right to a private and family life.

Lord Kerr, announcing the court’s decision, said the Government “does not seek to justify the difference in treatment between same-sex and different sex couples”.

He added:”To the contrary, it accepts that the difference cannot be justified.”

What the Government sought was “tolerance of the discrimination while it sorts out how to deal with it”.

He concluded: “That cannot be characterised as a legitimate aim.”

Lord Kerr said it was “salutary to recall that a declaration of incompatibility does not oblige the Government or Parliament to do anything”.

The couple, who have two daughters aged nine months and two, claimed the Government’s position is “incompatible with equality law”.