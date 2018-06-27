Trump to pick new Supreme Court justice as Kennedy retires

US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced he is retiring.

His decision will give President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the country’s top court.

The 81-year-old said on Wednesday that he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court.

A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.

Justice Kennedy said he has informed his colleagues and Mr Trump of his plans, and that his retirement will take effect at the end of July.