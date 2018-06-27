What should you do if you find a dog trapped in a hot car?

Is it ever OK to smash a car's windows to free a dog trapped inside in the heat? Credit: PA

On Monday, as temperatures across the UK reached 30C (86F), police in York were forced to smash a car's windows to free two dogs who were trapped inside. When the officer and Community Support Officer got to the two labradors, they said the temperature inside the red Kia left the two men unable to breathe. The two dogs were taken to a vet and were treated for heat exhaustion, and are now in RSPCA care. An investigation has been launched. But what should you do if you come across a dog left in a car on a hot day? Should you smash the window yourself? Below is advice from the RSPCA on the steps you should take.

The two labradors had been left in the car for more than half an hour. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

What should you do if you find a dog suffering heatstroke in a hot car?

If the dog appears to be showing signs of heatstroke - they're panting heavily, dribbling excessively, are lethargic or uncoordinated, have collapsed or have vomited - then call 999 immediately. If you believe the dog is in a critical condition, or the police cannot attend immediately, your instinct may be to break into the car to free the dog. However, if you do decide to do this, without proper justification it could be classed as criminal damage and you could be prosecuted. If you have made the decision to break into the car, make sure you tell the police why you are going to do this and take photos or video of the dog, also get the names and contact details of any witnesses. Under section 5(2)(a) of the Criminal Damage Act 1971, you can legally commit damage if you believe that the owner of the property that you damage would consent to the damage if they knew the circumstances.

In York, officers made the decision to smash the car's windows in order to free the trapped dogs. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Once the dog is out of the car, what should you do if it is suffering from heatstroke?

Heatstroke can kill dogs, so it is important to try and cool them down as quickly as possible. Move the dog to a cool, shaded area and call a vet immediately. Douse the dog with cool water, give them something to drink and try and fan them. Keep doing this until a vet arrives or the dogs breathing starts to settle. If they begin to shiver, stop straight away.

The two labradors were safely freed from the car. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

What should you do if you find a dog trapped in a hot car, but it does not appear to be suffering from heatstroke?

If you believe the dog is in danger, call the police on 999. If you do not think the dog is in danger, you can call the RSPCA's 24-hour cruelty line for advice on 0300 1234 999. Establish how long the dog has been in the car - a pay and display ticket may help. Take a note of the car's registration number, if the owner returns but you feel the situation was dangerous for the dog, you can still report the incident to the police. If you're at a shop or a venue, then ask them to put a call out to alert the vehicle's owner. If you can't, get someone to stay with the dog to monitor the situation.

The RSPCA states that dogs should never be left alone in hot cars. Credit: RSPCA

Why should dogs not be left alone in hot cars?

Dogs are very susceptible to heatstroke as they can't sweat, instead they loose heat by panting and through their paw pads and nose. Even leaving a window open for the dog will not help them, in hot vehicles dogs cannot cool themselves down. If it's 22C (72F) outside, the temperature can reach 47C (117F) inside a car within an hour.

Taking dogs to safe swimming places will help them cool down. Credit: PA

How to keep your dog cool in hot weather