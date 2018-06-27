World’s fattest hedgehog begins diet

An overweight hedgehog – which experts believe could be the fattest in the world – has been put on a strict diet.

Weighing in at 5lbs (2.3kg) Arbuckle struggles to walk or roll into a defensive ball after overeating during the winter.

The creature was handed into The New Arc, an animal rescue centre in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday evening.

The team there have put him on a low calorie diet after admitting they had never seen a hedgehog so large.

They said it was the heaviest hedgehog they could find a record of.

The centre’s Keith Marley said: “He was handed in by a young man who had been looking after him over the winter.

“It’s fair to say this chap had been doing it a bit too enthusiastically. When he went to realise it, the hedgehog wouldn’t go.

“He put it down to him being reluctant to leave, but in actual fact Arbuckle can’t really move very well on the grass, he’s so fat.

“He gave us a shout and we were rather surprised. We’ve looked on the internet and we have found nothing as extreme as this case.”