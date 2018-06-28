Customers urged to monitor accounts after Ticketmaster cyber attack

Security experts have urged affected users to monitor all their online accounts for signs of fraud in the wake of a data breach at Ticketmaster. The online ticketing company confirmed on Wednesday it had suffered a cyber attack in which the data of up to 40,000 UK customers may have been accessed. The ticket sales site said that malicious software on third-party customer support product Inbenta Technologies was behind the hack. Cyber security expert Simon McCalla, chief technology officer at UK firm Nominet, praised Ticketmaster’s response to the incident, but warned customers needed to be vigilant of potential fraud using compromised personal details from the breach.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Ticketmaster has responded correctly by working with the ICO, and forensically tracking the breach to identify all those affected, and contacting them to offer advice,” he said. “Customers should wait to hear from them for further information, but should consider changing their passwords to be safe.” The ticketing firm said that all customers would need to reset their Ticketmaster password the next time they visited the site as a precaution. “We recommend that you monitor your account statements for evidence of fraud or identity theft. If you are concerned or notice any suspicious activity on your account, you should contact your bank(s) and any credit card companies,” the firm added. In a statement issued on a dedicated website set up after the security breach was identified on Saturday, Ticketmaster said less than 5% of its global customer base had been affected, but not customers in North America. It added: “As a result of Inbenta’s product running on Ticketmaster International websites, some of our customers’ personal or payment information may have been accessed by an unknown third party. “We have contacted customers who may have been affected by the security incident. “UK customers who purchased, or attempted to purchase, tickets between February and June 23 2018 may be affected as well as international customers who purchased, or attempted to purchase, tickets between September 2017 and June 23 2018.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.