- ITV Report
At least five dead in Mumbai plane crash
At least five people have died after a plane crashed in a busy area of Mumbai.
It is not known how many people were on board the small chartered plane when it went down in the city on India's western coast, a fire official said.
The crash happened on Thursday near a multi-storey building under construction in the Ghatkopar area of India's financial and entertainment capital.
Fire official R. Pawar said five bodies were recovered from the wreckage and rescue work was continuing.
Local media reported the plane crashed as it was preparing to land, and that three passengers, the pilot and one person on the ground were dead.
Images on social media showed parts of the wreckage burning on the ground, as well as emergency services at the scene.