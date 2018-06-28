Disease-detecting breathalyser wins award

A company which has created a breathalyser that could be used to diagnose diseases such as cancer early has been named the winner of the prestigious MacRobert Award 2018.

Cambridge-based Owlstone Medical developed the breathalyser, called the ReCIVA Breath Sampler, after co-founder Billy Boyle was inspired by the death of his wife Kate to colon cancer, following a late diagnosis.

The device aims to save lives by detecting unique disease biomarkers in people’s breath and aims to save 100,000 lives and the global healthcare sector millions.

It could also potentially be used to identify which medicine a patient will respond to best, paving the way for precision medicine.

The company is currently undertaking trials with GlaxoSmithKline and Cancer Research UK.