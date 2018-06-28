Every time Prince Charles uses the royal train it costs £20,000

Here are some of the key figures from the royal accounts:

£47.4 million – Taxpayer funds received by the monarchy to pay for official duties and other expenditure.

£329.4 million – Profits of the Crown Estate, a jump of 4% compared with like-for-like results a year earlier.

£4.7 million – Cost of the Queen and the royal family’s official travel.

£141,263 – Royal train travel for seven trips by the Prince of Wales, costing more than £20,000 each.

3 – Times the Queen used the royal train.

2 – percent fall in energy consumption by the royal household.

154 – Official duties carried out by the Queen in the last year.

£2.9 million – the cost of utilities, down from £3.1 million.

10,000 – the number of Royal Collection items to be decanted from the east wing of Buckingham Palace in the next year as it undergoes maintenance.

7% – Decrease in greenhouse gas emissions across the royal household.

1.668 – Tonnes of recyclable waste produced by the royal household, up from 1.580 tonnes.

514 – Tonnes of waste sent to landfill, down from 522 tonnes.

528 – Staff (full-time equivalent) employed by the royal household.