Feeling under the weather? The symptoms of a summer cold and how to treat them

Despite the warm weather many people are suffering summer colds. Here is some more information about the common health complaint.

– Is a summer cold the same as a winter cold?

Not quite. Although they have similar symptoms, a summer cold is more likely to be caused by the cold virus, enterovirus, which prefers the milder conditions of summer. During the winter it is usually rhinovirus, which is more prevalent

when it is cold. The winter version is characterised by being severe but short-lived, while in the summer it will more often linger, while it also has a habit of recurring.