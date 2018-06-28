Fiery start to senate battle ahead of Trump’s supreme court choice

The US senate battle over Donald Trump’s supreme court nominee is off to a fiery start — even before the president makes his choice.

Republican and Democratic leaders have traded accusations and barbed comments on the new vacancy, abortion rights and the debate to come.

Both sides are quickly mobilising after Justice Anthony Kennedy, whose votes have been key in deciding cases on abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights, sent shockwaves through Washington by announcing his retirement plans.

Republicans are pressing for speedy action – assuming Mr Trump makes a quick announcement of his choice – but Democrats argue that the confirmation action should be put on hold until after the November midterm elections.

The Democrats are citing the Republicans’ senate leader Mitch McConnell’s successful block of then-president Barack Obama’s nominee to the court, Merrick Garland, in 2016. Republicans argued the seat should be left open because it was a presidential election year.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said it would be the “height of hypocrisy” to vote on Mr Trump’s nominee before this year’s election.

“If the Senate’s constitutional duty to advise and consent is just as important as the president’s right to nominate, which the Constitution says it is, why should a midterm election be any less important that a presidential election?” Mr Schumer said.