Fire crews called to new moorland blaze

Fire crews in the North West are tackling another moorland blaze.

Fifteen fire crews were called to the fire on Winter Hill, near Rivington, Lancashire, on Thursday.

Seven fire engines from Greater Manchester initially went to the scene, along with five from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, when the fire started shortly before 3.30pm.

The Manchester crews were later replaced by more Lancashire crews.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Lancashire Justin Johnston wrote on Twitter: “We’re moving to 15 Lancs appliances at #WinterHill which will release our Manchester colleagues.