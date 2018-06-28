Emotional firefighter recalls arrival at Grenfell Tower blaze flat

One of the first firefighters to enter the Grenfell Tower inferno broke down in tears as footage of his arrival at the flat of origin was played to an inquiry.

Charles Batterbee, a crew manager at North Kensington fire station, was one of two officers tasked with extinguishing a kitchen fire on the fourth floor of the block.

Thermal imaging footage taken as the pair approached flat 16 at 1.07am on 14 June 2017 was played on screen at the inquiry into the disaster.

Mr Batterbee, who joined the London Fire Brigade in 2010, was giving evidence on Thursday and became visibly overcome with emotion.