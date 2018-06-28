How to watch England in the next round of the World Cup in Russia

England fans in Nizhny Novgorod celebrate after their match against Panama . Credit: PA

England are already through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia - but who will they play? Depending on the result in their final game in Group G against Belgium, England will play either the winner of Group H, Colombia, or the runner up, Japan, in cities 1,000 kilometres apart.

Date and location

England's players could be facing Colombia's James Rodriguez in the next round Credit: PA

If England win the group, they will play Japan on July 2 in Rostov-on-Don. If England come second, they will play Colombia on July 3 in Moscow.

Tickets

A fan in need at the World Cup in Russia Credit: PA

If you haven't already managed to secure tickets, you can try your luck on the Fifa website. You first need to register on the Fifa World Cup website - they are now only available on a first come first serve basis. The FA says it has not been allocated extra tickets from Fifa, but if it does get more, those on the FA's waiting list will be in with a chance.

Flights

England's plane before it took the Three Lions to Russia Credit: PA

Make sure there is at least six months remaining on your passport before trying to enter Russia. The nearest airport to Rostov-on-Don is Platov International Airport, but there are no direct flights here from the UK. You can get there by taking an indirect flight via other Russian cities or cities such as Prague or Istanbul. Speak to a travel agent or use a flight comparison website to weigh up your options. As the capital city, Moscow is well served by four international airports, with direct flights from London.

Visa info

Fans need to have a Fan-ID on them at all times Credit: PA

Usually visitors to Russia from the UK would need a visa. However those with a valid ticket to a game can apply for a Fan ID, which allows visa-free travel. The Fan-ID takes 72 hours to process, and should be kept on you at all times in Russia. There have also been reports of a loophole which allows those with a ticket reference number to obtain a Fan ID - even if that reference number had already been used by somebody else with the actual ticket.