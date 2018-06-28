Advertisement ITV Report 28 June 2018 at 3:30pm In Pictures: Dramatic scenes as fire rages on moor A helicopter drops water as firefighters tackle the wildfire on Saddleworth Moor (Peter Byrne/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images Fire crews have been working in “tremendously difficult conditions” as they battle a huge blaze on Saddleworth Moor that police have declared a “major incident”. Images posted on social media showed bright orange flames lighting the night sky Credit: Sean Quarmby/PA Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles Credit: Sean Quarmby/PA On Tuesday, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue shared photos of its firefighters working on the southern edge of the moors Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Firefighters battled the blaze at Tintwistle on the Derbyshire border Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue/PA Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. The fire raging on Saddleworth Moor Credit: Sean Quarmby/PA Police declared a major incident amid the ongoing moorland fire Credit: Sean Quarmby/PA Firefighting efforts continued on Thursday as the military joined the effort Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland joined the operation Credit: Danny Lawson/PA An aerial view of Saddleworth Moor shows smoke rising Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. The moorland blaze has been alight for several days Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Last updated Thu 28 Jun 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit