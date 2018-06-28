Advertisement

In Pictures: Duke visits Jerusalem’s sacred sites

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to the Western Wall (PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The Duke of Cambridge has visited the Western Wall – the holiest site in Judaism as it is the last remnant of Herod’s temple – on the final day of his tour of the Middle East.

William, wearing a kippah, or skull cap, as a mark of respect, approached the landmark and followed the centuries-old tradition of placing a written prayer in a crack in the wall.

Earlier in the day he made a poignant pilgrimage to the final resting place in Jerusalem of his great-grandmother, Princess Alice.

The Duke placed a written prayer in the wall Credit: Tim Rooke/PA
He then lay his hand on the ancient stones Credit: Tim Rooke/PA
William was accompanied by the UK&rsquo;s chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis Credit: right) (Tim Rooke/PA

Earlier in the day he visited the Mount of Olives, which gives a view over Jerusalem&rsquo;s Old City Credit: Robin Nunn/PA
The Duke of Cambridge also visited the Church of Holy Sepulchre Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA
Prayer candles were lit inside Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA

William also visited the Church of St Mary Magdalene where he paid his respects at the tomb of his great-grandmother Credit: Arthur Edwards/PA
Both the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have made previous visits here Credit: Arthur Edwards/PA

