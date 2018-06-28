In Pictures: Duke visits Jerusalem’s sacred sites

The Duke of Cambridge has visited the Western Wall – the holiest site in Judaism as it is the last remnant of Herod’s temple – on the final day of his tour of the Middle East.

William, wearing a kippah, or skull cap, as a mark of respect, approached the landmark and followed the centuries-old tradition of placing a written prayer in a crack in the wall.

Earlier in the day he made a poignant pilgrimage to the final resting place in Jerusalem of his great-grandmother, Princess Alice.