Ireland to determine whether to extradite Polish man, says top EU court adviser

A top adviser to Europe’s highest court has said it is up to an Irish judge to determine whether to extradite a suspected Polish drugs trafficker.

It follows European concern over alleged interference by the government in Warsaw in domestic judicial processes.

Ireland’s High Court referred the case of Artur Celmer, arrested in May last year in Dublin using a European Arrest Warrant, to the Court of Justice of the EU in Luxembourg.

UK membership after Brexit of the pan-European policing scheme which allows speedy extradition of suspects is part of withdrawal negotiations.

The outcome could have a critical impact on tackling criminality across the island of Ireland.

On Thursday, a statement on behalf of the advocate general to the Court of Justice Evgeni Tanchev said: “The execution of a European arrest warrant must be postponed where the competent judicial authority finds not only that there is a real risk of flagrant denial of justice on account of deficiencies in the system of justice of the issuing member state but also that the person who is the subject of the warrant is exposed to such a risk.”