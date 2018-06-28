Knife-wielding man kills two boys near school in Shanghai

A man using a kitchen knife has attacked three boys and a mother near a school in Shanghai, killing two of the children.

A 29-year-old suspect was caught by police with the help of passers-by following the attack at around 11.30am local time, the Xuhui district public security office said.

Two of the boys died in hospital, while another boy and the woman survived and did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police said the arrested man, surnamed Huang, had arrived in Shanghai earlier this month and was unemployed.