Labour MP tells Commons: Today I’m on my period

An MP has apologised for being late to a Commons debate, telling the Speaker: “I’m on my period.”

Labour’s Danielle Rowley (Midlothian) called for action on the cost of sanitary products, as she said they had cost her £25 so far this week.

During Women and Equalities questions, she told MPs: “I would like to raise with you today and to the House, and perhaps you’ll excuse me for my lateness, that today I’m on my period – and it’s cost me this week already £25.

“We know the average cost of a period in the UK over a year is £500 – many women can’t afford this. What is the minister doing to address period poverty?”