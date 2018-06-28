Leo Varadkar says he will support Belgium as they play England in World Cup

Ireland’s premier says he will be cheering on Belgium as they play England in the World Cup.

Victory for the lowlands country in the final group game on Thursday night could be a win for both sides, the Taoiseach said.

Leo Varadkar will be lending his support while he is in Brussels for a meeting of leaders at the European Council.

The Three Lions will take to the field in Kalingrad having already earned a place in the knock-out stages.