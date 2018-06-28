Lewis Hamilton and Christina Aguilera's new song sees F1 driver join list of unlikely celebrity pop stars

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has secretly recorded the track ‘Pipe’ with pop star Christina Aguilera under the name ‘XNDA’. The 33-year-old who races for Mercedes isn’t the only unlikely celebrity to give the music industry a go. Here are five famous figures who have surprised the world by taking to the mic...

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell rose to fashion fame in the early 1990s. Credit: PA

The supermodel branched out into the music industry in the mid-1990s with an R&B album babywoman. UK critics gave her album mixed reviews and it was reported to have sold only 175 copies. However, her talent didn’t go unnoticed as she managed to shift over one million copies worldwide with notable success in Japan.

Kate Winslet

The Oscar winning actress has also dabbled in the music industry. Credit: PA

She may have won a Grammy in 2000 for narrating a children's audiobook but the Titanic actress didn’t receive the same success with her single ‘What If’ the following year. Released for the animated film AChristmas Carol soundtrack, the ballad did climb up the UK charts to reach no.6. In a recent interview about her short-lived singing career for BBC Radio 1, she said: “Turn it off! “Watching myself on screen is one of my worst things anyway but singing and watching myself has got to be up there.”

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao has been a professional boxer since 1995 and has even found the time to record three albums. Credit: PA

Lewis Hamilton is in good company as fellow sporting star Manny Pacquiao has been building up his music catalogue since 2006. The professional boxer and Senator of the Philippines has released three albums over the years. His most recent album Lalaban Ako Para Sa Pilipino (I Will Fight for The Filipinos) was released in 2015.

Brie Larson

Oscar winner Brie Larson (left) had a music career before she landed the role of Captain Marvel. Credit: PA

Soon-to-be on our screens as Captain Marvel in the upcoming superhero film of the same name, the Oscar winning actress briefly tried to reach fame with a singing career. Now sticking to a career in acting, she managed to peak at no.31 on the Billboard Hot 100 single sales in 2005.

Ricky Gervais

Before becoming David Brent, Ricky Gervais was part of an '80s pop band. Credit: PA