Light breezes across the South but hot weather set to continue

Another hot and sunny for the vast majority of the UK today.

It will be a little breezy across the south of England and Wales, however elsewhere the wind will be light.

To start with there will be some mist and low cloud around east coasts, but this will quickly clear, one or two eastern coastal spots may remain misty through the day.

Later on in the day thicker cloud will arrive across parts of the far north of Scotland.

Top temperature 31 Celsius (87 F).