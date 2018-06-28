Long-term water usage restrictions ‘unavoidable’ if warm weather continues

Irish Water has stated it is “very concerned” about the possibility of having to impose longer-term water restrictions due to this week’s heatwave.

The concerns were raised after it was announced that Thursday was Ireland’s hottest day since 1976.

The temperature hit 32 degrees at Shannon Airport, as the country continues into its third day of the heatwave.

The company has labelled the situation “critical” and says long-term restrictions will become unavoidable if the warm conditions continue into the autumn with lower-than-normal rainfall.

Irish Water was forced to take additional measures to protect supply as water usage continued to increase on Thursday.

The group’s Drought Management Team has been meeting daily to monitor water supplies and demand around the country.